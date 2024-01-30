PAPA ROACH CONTINUES SUPPORTING MENTAL HEALTH AND SUICIDE PREVENTION AWARENESS WITH RELEASE OF SCARS FEAT. CHRIS DAUGHTRY (LIVE)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Papa Roach Pledges Donation to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and Ongoing Support of the Organization's Talk Away the Dark Public Service Campaign

After surprising and captivating the audience on the Nashville stop of "The Revolutions Live Tour" with a performance of "Scars" with surprise guest, Chris Daughtry, rock legends Papa Roach have shared the brand new live version of their hit single. This track is out now and streaming here .

"Scars (feat Chris Daughtry) (Live)" is not only a fresh take on one of the band's biggest hits, but it also serves as the latest release on the band's latest EP " Leave A Light On (Talk Away The Dark) ". The iconic song's message of the complexity of emotional pain, the challenges often inherent in communicating one's feelings, and the necessary bravery in being vulnerable rings just as true today as it did when released in 2004.

The track saw its debut performed live preceded by an emotional PSA delivered by front man Jacoby Shaddix , who pledged a donation to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) on behalf of each city's attendees, culminating in a $155,000 donation presented in Denver, CO. Three months later the song now sits in the top 10 at Rock radio becoming the band's 26th song to reach that plateau.

"Joining voices with the legendary Chris Daughtry on "Scars'' was not only a surprise for fans at a sold out show, but the live recording was so great that we wanted to share it with the world" shares frontman Jacoby Shaddix . "Immediately, Chris was all-in on this track also benefitting AFSP and their mission to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide -- a cause that means so much to us both."

Last year, the band were so impacted by the emotive response each night of the Revolutions Live tour and the work done by AFSP, that they have since officially re-named the song " Leave A Light On (Talk Away The Dark) ", after the organization's " Talk Away The Dark " campaign, and pledged a perpetual royalty from the song's use, to be donated directly to the AFSP to continue their mission to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide long after the "Revolutions Live Tour" concluded.

"We are incredibly grateful to Papa Roach and Chris Daughtry for expanding their generous financial commitment to our work to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide," said AFSP Chief Executive Officer, Bob Gebbia. "The release of 'Scars feat. Chris Daughtry (Live)' sends a powerful reminder to listeners that they are not alone and that there is help available. By using their platform to raise awareness, Papa Roach and Daughtry are elevating the conversation about mental health and suicide prevention."

"Scars feat. Chris Daughtry (Live)" royalties will also be donated to AFSP in support of their "Talk Away The Dark'' campaign. This impactful initiative teaches you the warning signs for suicide, and how to have a conversation that could save a life - whether it's someone else's or your own. Help is available - talking, is the first step to preventing suicide.

Chris Daughtry shares: "It was an honor to perform this classic which has been a personal favorite with my friend Jacoby and the boys when they came to Nashville. It's an even greater honor that it is being used to do some good for an organization that is close to my heart."

If you or someone you know are struggling, help is available:



Dial 988 for the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline Text TALK to 741741

Support is also available if you have lost a loved one to suicide. Information on resources from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention may be found here .

ABOUT PAPA ROACH

Papa Roach are two-time GRAMMY-nominated, Platinum-selling leaders in Alternative Hard Rock music, who in 2020 celebrated the 20th Anniversary of their iconic album INFEST. Papa Roach are not unfamiliar with calling attention to Mental Health, and have been doing so since day 1 with the iconic release of "Last Resort." Since then, the band has gone on to create 10 studio albums, along their most recent Ego Trip on their own label New Noize Records. Ego Trip has garnered over 260 million global streams to date, and has produced three #1 singles bringing the band's total to 26 career Top-10 hits, and 11 career #1s. 23 years into their career, the band continues to have global success.

ABOUT CHRIS DAUGHTRY

Daughtry, one of the most visible and best-selling rock bands of the 21st century, has sold out concerts across the globe. Their debut album, the self-titled Daughtry, was the top-selling album of 2007 and was the fastest-selling rock debut album in Soundscan history. It was also nominated for 4 GRAMMY® Awards and won 4 American Music Awards and 7 Billboard Music Awards, including Album of the Year. Subsequent albums, Leave This Town (2009), Break The Spell (2011), and Baptized (2013) have all gone Platinum, with Cage To Rattle (2018) certified Gold. In 2021, Daughtry released their album Dearly Beloved, which marked a return to their rock roots and a return to the top of the rock charts with their singles "World On Fire," "Heavy Is The Crown," and "Changes Are Coming," each reaching the Top 10 on Billboard's Rock Airplay chart. With the success of their 2023 smash cover, "Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)" featuring Halestorm's Lzzy Hale, charting yet another Top 10 success, the band ushers in a new sonic era on their latest epic track, "Artificial." "Artificial" is currently top 3 on the rock charts. Catch the rock outfit on the road this fall, as they strip it back in the states on their Bare Bones Acoustic Tour. For dates and more information, visit daughtryofficial .

ABOUT AFSP

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide, including those who have experienced a loss. AFSP creates a culture that's smart about mental health through public education and community programs, develops suicide prevention through research and advocacy, and provides support for those affected by suicide. Led by CEO Robert Gebbia and headquartered in New York, with a public policy office in Washington, DC, AFSP has local chapters in all 50 states, DC and Puerto Rico, with programs and events nationwide. Learn more about AFSP in its latest Annual Report and join the conversation on suicide prevention by following AFSP on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and YouTube .

