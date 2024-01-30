Ambassador Of The Republic Of Zimbabwe To Thailand Pays A Courtesy Call On Acting Permanent Secretary For Foreign Affairs Of Thailand

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

On 29 January 2024, H.E. Ms. Busadee Santipitaks, Acting Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs of Thailand, received a courtesy call from H.E. Mrs. Constance Chemwayi, Ambassador of the Republic of Zimbabwe to Thailand, with residence in Kuala Lumpur, after presenting the letter of credence to His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua.

Both sides reaffirmed commitments to enhance relations in all dimensions and discussed ways to promote cooperation in key areas such as trade, investment, education, agriculture and particularly tourism, which the Zimbabwean government would like to learn from Thailand's successful model. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1985, Thailand and Zimbabwe have enjoyed cordial relations both bilaterally and multilaterally.

