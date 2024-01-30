Netflix to debut UAE adaptation of ‘Love is Blind’

(MENAFN) Netflix is gearing up to debut a UAE adaptation of its popular series Love is Blind.



In this reality show and social experiment, individuals who are single seek out love and become engaged without ever meeting face-to-face. The series documents their journey as they plan for their wedding, interact in person for the first time, and integrate their families and friends into the mix, all in a bid to determine if their love can withstand real-world challenges.



Dubbed Love is Blind, Habibi, the UAE edition will showcase single Arabs as they embark on a quest to discover genuine love, according to Netflix.



“On their journey, they will get the chance to meet other like-minded people who share their values and desire to build a family as well as a true partner who loves them for who they are and not what they look like,” Netflix stated.



“They will have the opportunity to deepen connections, fall in love and even propose – all before actually seeing each other. But the question remains: 'Will they successfully tie the knot or will external factors and physical realities intervene?’”



Saudi actress and television personality Elham Ali will co-host the show alongside her husband, Khaled Saqr.

