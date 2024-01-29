Goetzpartners To Provide Consulting Services In Construction Of Turkmenistan's Arkadag City

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 30. German
Goetzpartners Emerging Markets GmbH will provide consulting
services in the construction of Turkmenistan's Arkadag city,
Trend reports.
According to official data, the State Committee for Construction
of Arkadag City under the President of Turkmenistan is allowed to
conclude a contract with the German Goetzpartners Emerging Markets
GmbH company for the provision of consulting services for the
construction of facilities in the industrial zone of the city of
Arkadag.
The corresponding decree was signed by President of Turkmenistan
Serdar Berdimuhamedov.
Furthermore, food, industrial, pharmaceutical and medical
products will be produced in this industrial zone of the city of
Arkadag.
The participation of the German company in the project should
contribute to the successful solution of the tasks outlined in the
program ''Revival of a new era of a powerful state: The National
Program of socio-economic development of Turkmenistan in
2022-2052', as well as the harmonious development of the regions
and the city of Arkadag.
Meanwhile, Turkmenistan strives for sustainable industrial
development, focusing on the creation and improvement of industrial
zones.
As part of this strategic approach, special attention is paid to
cooperation with European companies in order to attract advanced
technologies, innovations and experience.
