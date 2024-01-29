Iran To Pronounce Verdict For Culprit In Attack On Azerbaijan Embassy Shortly

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. The verdict for
the suspect in the assault on the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran
will be issued in the coming days, said Kazim Gharibabadi, the
Secretary of Human Rights Headquarters and the Deputy Head of
Iran's Judicial System for International Affairs, Trend reports.
As reported, a terrorist attack was committed against the
Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023. As a result, one
diplomat of the Azerbaijani embassy was killed, and two diplomats
were injured.
The attack, which occurred on January 27, killed the chief of
the embassy's security service and wounded two others.
The suspect in the armed assault on the Azerbaijani embassy in
Tehran, Yasin Huseynzade, faced trial on January 27, 2024. Several
diplomats of the Azerbaijani Embassy also attended the court
hearing.
The court session began with the reading of the charges against
Huseynzade. He was accused of murdering an Azerbaijani citizen in
the embassy premises with a gun, wounding two embassy diplomats,
possessing a Kalashnikov rifle and a handgun illegally, and
disturbing public order.
