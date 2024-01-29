Minister Of Ecology Holds Meeting With Non-Resident Danish Ambassador To Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. A delegation
headed by non-resident Ambassador of the Kingdom of Denmark to
Azerbaijan Danny Annan has met with Azerbaijani Minister of Ecology
and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev, Trend reports, referring to the ministry.
During the meeting, the parties discussed preparations for the
29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework
Convention on Climate Change (COP29), scheduled to take place in
Azerbaijan in November this year.
In addition, discussions took place on the prospects of
cooperation between the two countries in the field of environmental
protection.
The decision to host COP29 in Azerbaijan was officially
announced in Dubai on December 11, 2023.
Besides Azerbaijan, both Armenia and Bulgaria nominated their
candidatures. However, after direct negotiations between the Office
of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Office of
the Prime Minister of Armenia on December 7, 2023, Armenia decided
to withdraw its candidacy in favor of Azerbaijan. Bulgaria followed
suit and also withdrew its candidacy.
On January 4, 2024, Mukhtar Babayev, Minister of Ecology and
Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, was appointed as President of
COP29.
