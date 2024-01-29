Josiane Romera, Recognized By Bestagents As A 2024 Top Agent

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

An enthusiastic realtor, Josiane is associated with Keller Williams Legacy, specializing in Weston, Florida and its vibrant surrounding areas. Dedicated to helping clients achieve their property dreams, she offers extensive local market knowledge, personalized service, and the support of the #1 real estate company in America.

Specializing in the Florida market, Josiane caters to a diverse range of residential properties, with a particular focus on dealing with luxury properties. She has comprehensive knowledge that encompasses all aspects of residential sales and holds certification in negotiation techniques, elevating her expertise in the field.

Placing a strong emphasis on understanding and adapting to her clients' unique requirements, Josiane ensures that their needs are met effectively. Communication is paramount in her approach, as she strives to maintain open and transparent lines of communication with clients throughout the buying or selling process.

Beyond her professional achievements, Josiane actively engages in volunteer work, demonstrating her commitment to giving back to the community.