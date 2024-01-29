Indian-Origin Veterinarian Dr. Deepan Kishore Wins Oklahoma Veterinarian Of The Year

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pictured - L: Dr. Deepan Kishore receiving Veterinarian of the Year Award from Dr. Tina Neel

Pictured - L: Registered Veterinary Tech Hayley with Dr. Kishore and patient Dixie

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Oklahoma Veterinary Medical Association (OVMA) announced at its annual conference during the final weekend in January that Dr. Deepan Kishore, DVM, MS, DAVBP (Canine & Feline), Founding ER Fellow, has been awarded its top honor of Veterinarian of the Year. Dr. Kishore is the first Indian-Origin Veterinarian to receive this award in Oklahoma.Dr. Kishore completed veterinary school in his native India at Madras Veterinary College (MVC) in 2007 and then attended the University of Missouri to obtain his Master's Degree in 2010. Dr. Kishore then spent his year of clinical rotations in 2011-2012 at Oklahoma State University (OSU) Veterinary College with their PAVE program. During this final year, he was able to spend time at Neel Veterinary Hospital in Oklahoma City. The mentorship he received from hospital founder, Dr. Tina Neel, and other veterinarians solidified his career path within the state of Oklahoma. Since he joined Neel Veterinary Hospital, Dr. Kishore has become a Specialist Diplomate within the American Board of Veterinary Practitioners (Canine & Feline) and in 2022 was named one of the ABVP Founding ER Fellow.“It is a great surprise to be presented this award of Veterinarian of the Year. I thank God, my parents, my family and co-workers for supporting me throughout my life and career. My goal every day is to provide the best patient care in my consults, surgeries, scopes and treatments at Neel Veterinary Hospital. I enjoy tremendously providing mentorship to vet students, Veterinarian Interns and all newly graduated Veterinary Associates who are eager to learn in our emergency and specialty hospital. It's very rewarding to me to provide guidance to this new generation of veterinarians, just like my own mentors did in both India and in the United States. I want to express my sincere gratitude to Dr. Don Spiers, Dr. Megan Garrison and Dr. Tina Neel for their mentorship during my graduate school and practice years,” said Dr. Kishore upon receiving this award. Dr. Kishore thanked the faculty and friends at his alma maters MVC, Mizzou, OSU and OVMA.His VOTY award nominator was Dr. Neel, who is a 1979 graduate of OSU Veterinary College. She said,“I recognized the superstar ability of Dr. Kishore right away and knew that he would be able to advance our hospital forward. In his 10 years with Neel Veterinary Hospital, he has developed our cancer research department which partners with universities and organizations to offer cutting-edge therapies to our patients. Dr. Kishore has also been able to bring in complex surgical procedures where we are able to provide advanced treatment to a wide variety of emergency and complicated diseases. He is a tremendous asset to our hospital and provides the best example of how to be a great veterinarian to our staff.”Neel Veterinary Hospital Practice Manager, Katy Hawkins, organized multiple staff members to attend the awards ceremony as a surprise to Dr. Kishore.“A few years ago, Dr. Kishore actually saved the life of my dog, Murphy, by performing a delicate surgery to remove a tumor from Murphy's aorta. Murphy would have died within hours if not for Dr. Kishore's expertise and precision. He saves lives every day at our hospital but the best part about him in my opinion as a pet owner myself, is that he really cares about each patient he treats. He goes above and beyond to learn, research and communicate so that each pet owner understands he is going to do everything in his power to give their pets the most comfortable and pain-free life possible,” Katy Hawkins, Practice Manager, said after the ceremony.Having been born and raised in India, Dr. Kishore is proud of his heritage and has mentored veterinary professionals from different parts of the world. He enjoys playing cricket and also spending time with his wife Blessy and two children, Derek and Addilyn, and his dog Smiley.Media inquiries contact:Ms. Katy HawkinsPractice Manager580-704-8892Katy@NeelNeel

