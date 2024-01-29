UAE's Defence Giant EDGE Appoints Hamad Al Marar As New CEO, Eyes Global Expansion

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) EDGE Group, one of the world's fastest-growing advanced technology and defence groups, has announced the appointment of Hamad Al Marar as its new Managing Director & CEO, effective February 1st.

Al Marar, a seasoned leader with deep expertise in the UAE's defence industry, takes over from Mansour AlMulla, who returns to ADQ Group after a successful two-year secondment to EDGE. Having previously served as President of EDGE's Missiles & Weapons cluster, Al Marar brings a wealth of experience and proven leadership skills to the helm.

“Hamad is a highly respected figure in the UAE's defence and technology sectors,” said Faisal Al Bannai, Chairperson of EDGE Group.“His strong leadership and business acumen, demonstrated while leading the Missiles & Weapons cluster and in previous senior roles, make him the ideal candidate to guide EDGE into its next phase of global growth.”

Al Marar will be responsible for driving EDGE's strategic and commercial direction as the group further diversifies its portfolio of advanced solutions and services, expanding across multiple domains within both defence and civilian spheres.

“I am confident that under Hamad's leadership, EDGE will achieve its ambitious goals, becoming a world leader in the design and manufacture of next-generation products, solutions, and services across air, land, sea, and space domains,” Al Bannai added.

Al Marar joins EDGE at a pivotal juncture. The group enters 2024 with impressive momentum: 25 member companies, 160 advanced solutions and services, a workforce of over 10,000 skilled employees representing 88 nationalities, a footprint in over 50 countries, and a combined local and international orderbook exceeding $5bn, with a third derived from export sales.

The appointment of Al Marar signals EDGE's commitment to further accelerate its international expansion and solidify its position as a leading global player in the advanced technology and defence landscape.