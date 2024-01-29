Csaba Gajdos, MD, FACS, A Surgical Oncologist With Buffalo VA Medical Center

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

A skilled surgical oncologist, Dr. Gajdos is the Chief of General Surgery at Buffalo VA Medical Center, and Clinical Associate Professor of Surgery in the Department of Surgery at the University of Buffalo.

With a focus on complex melanomas, gastrointestinal cancers (including esophageal, gastric, pancreatic, hepatobiliary, and colorectal cancers), gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), sarcomas, and peritoneal surface malignancies, he has established himself as a leading expert in the field. His specialization in chronic pancreatitis further highlights the breadth of his knowledge and the diversity of cases he handles.

After completing his medical education at the University of Szeged in Hungary, Dr. Gajdos pursued further training in general surgery and surgical oncology at the University of Alabama Hospital and the University of Michigan Health System.

Distinguished as a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons (FACS), he is board-certified in surgical oncology and general surgery by the American Board of Surgery (ABS). The ABS is an independent, non-profit organization located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, founded for the purpose of certifying surgeons who have met a defined standard of education, training, and knowledge.

For over seven years, Dr. Gajdos served on the faculty at the University of Colorado, Department of Surgery, where he rose to the rank of Associate Professor of Surgery. During this time, he also assumed the role of Chief of Surgical Oncology at the Denver VA Medical Center, showcasing his leadership and administrative skills. His commitment and dedication to his profession were evident as he became one of the busiest surgical oncologists at the University of Colorado, routinely performing surgeries at both the university and VA medical centers.

In late 2016, he transitioned to Stamford Health, bringing his wealth of experience and expertise to a new healthcare setting. He continued to demonstrate his commitment to advancing medical knowledge by staying actively engaged in cancer research. His impressive body of work includes over 70 scientific papers published in esteemed medical and surgical journals. Additionally, he has shared his insights and findings at various national and international meetings, further solidifying his reputation as a thought leader in the field.

Surgical oncology is the branch of surgery applied to oncology. It focuses on the surgical management of tumors, especially cancerous tumors. A surgical oncologist removes the tumor and nearby tissue during surgery. He or she also performs certain types of biopsies to help diagnose cancer.