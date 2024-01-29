CEC: Voters Of Armenian Origin Can Vote In Presidential Election As Citizens Of Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC), Mazahir
Panahov, told journalists that voters of Armenian origin can
participate in voting at the presidential elections as citizens of
Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
The chairman noted that all citizens of Azerbaijan, regardless
of nationality, have the same right to vote.
Extraordinary presidential elections will be held in Azerbaijan
on February 7. The CEC registered 7 presidential candidates - Ilham
Aliyev from the ruling Yeni (New) Azerbaijan Party, self-nominated
candidates Zahid Oruj and Fuad Aliyev, Razi Nurullayev from the
National Front Party, Fazil Mustafa from the Great Creation Party,
Elshad Musayev from the Great Azerbaijan Party, and Gudrat
Hasanguliyev from the People's Front of Integral Azerbaijan.
