CEC: Voters Of Armenian Origin Can Vote In Presidential Election As Citizens Of Azerbaijan


1/29/2024 5:17:37 AM

Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC), Mazahir Panahov, told journalists that voters of Armenian origin can participate in voting at the presidential elections as citizens of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The chairman noted that all citizens of Azerbaijan, regardless of nationality, have the same right to vote.

Extraordinary presidential elections will be held in Azerbaijan on February 7. The CEC registered 7 presidential candidates - Ilham Aliyev from the ruling Yeni (New) Azerbaijan Party, self-nominated candidates Zahid Oruj and Fuad Aliyev, Razi Nurullayev from the National Front Party, Fazil Mustafa from the Great Creation Party, Elshad Musayev from the Great Azerbaijan Party, and Gudrat Hasanguliyev from the People's Front of Integral Azerbaijan.

