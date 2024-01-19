Ex-Swiss Art Fair Director Accused Of Fraud

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) class="lead-text" lang="EN-GB" xml:lang="EN-GB">The former director of the art fair "artgenève" is suspected of fraud, mismanagement and forgery. The fair organiser Palexpo has filed a criminal complaint. The proceedings are still ongoing.
This content was published on January 19, 2024 - 12:03 January 19, 2024 - 12:03 Keystone-SDA
Palexpo's CEO, Claude Membrez, confirmed corresponding investigations by the newspapers Le Courrier and Bilan on Friday. The former director of "artgenève", an international contemporary art fair, was dismissed last summer. He had managed the first eleven editions of the fair. The presumption of innocence applies, emphasised Membrez.
