Amit Gupta Appointed As Chair Of The Tie Global Board

Amit Gupta, Chair, TiE Global

Murali Bukkapatanam, Vice-chair, TiE Global

New Trustees Elected to the Board; Murali Bukkapatanam Appointed as Vice-Chair

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TiE Global announced the appointment of Singapore-based Amit Gupta as the Chairman of the Board of Trustees and Murali Bukkapatanam from Hyderabad as the Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees for 2024.

Amit Gupta is a seasoned entrepreneur, advisor and impact investor. As Group CEO and Founder of Ecosystm Group, with its service brands, Ecosystm Research, a next gen Technology Research & Advisory company, Ecosystm Consulting, a digital transformation management consulting business and Kampd, an enterprise communities platform, he is passionate about the role of innovation towards our brighter future. He also brings a strong focus on governance and organisational growth through his prior experience in senior leadership roles in the corporate world. An active angel investor, he sits on the Boards of several digital start-ups. Along with his role as the Global Chair of the Board of Trustees of TiE; Amit is also Co-Chair of MIIM Blended Finance Fund (Massive Inclusive Impact for MSMEs Fund), with a focus on women entrepreneurs, MSMEs and sustainability in Indonesia and India. He is an active speaker at global forums that focus on change for impact and also a global ambassador for the Singapore FinTech Festival. As a proud Kiwi-Indian, Amit has also been an advisor to the New Zealand government. Amit was previously the President and Board Chair for TiE Singapore.

Murali Bukkapatnam is an entrepreneur, seasoned leader and the Founder & CEO of Volksy Technologies. With a focus on innovation and entrepreneurship, he has launched multiple ventures under Volksy Technologies. He has played significant roles in TiE, including as President of the Hyderabad Chapter, Vice-Chairman of TiE Global, and Chairman of the Chapter Development Committee. Murali's commitment to mentoring, his investments in startups, and his active participation in the Indian-American community in Greater Washington, further showcase his dedication to entrepreneurial development and community service. He holds an MS in Computer Science from Southeastern University, Washington DC. In addition to his numerous achievements, Mr. Bukkapatnam is an esteemed member of several startup boards, where he shares his wealth of experience and insights to drive success.

On his appointment, Amit said“It is an honor to serve as the Global Chair of TiE. My fellow Trustees and I will focus on collaborative leadership across all chapters anchoring on collective impact towards fostering entrepreneurship, nurturing innovation, and catalysing positive change. We stay committed to further optimize global program delivery, stakeholder communication and member engagement. I also strongly believe that different perspectives and experiences drive better outcomes, and so we will be intentional in strengthening our efforts on inclusivity, diversity, and consistency across the global sphere of influence and continue TiE's legacy as a pioneer in entrepreneurial support.”

Mr. Bukkapatnam said“I am honored to step into the role of Vice-Chair for the TiE Global Board of Trustees. Throughout my tenure, I've been dedicated to elevating TiE's global presence and unifying our network, as seen in the successful launch of the TiE Global Summit and our Chapter Development initiatives. My commitment is to continue fostering collaborative governance and strategic insight, ensuring TiE's mission for global entrepreneurial success resonates in every action we take. With over two decades of entrepreneurial leadership, I am eager to bring my experience and passion to this new role, championing the unique value of our community and nurturing the next generation of business leaders.”

The TiE Global Board comprises leaders and domain experts from around the world. Three new members joined the 2024 Board of Trustees. They are Amit Mookim from TiE Mumbai, Madan Padaki from TiE Bangalore and Kevin Parikh from TiE SouthCoast.

TiE is a non-profit organization which was started in Silicon Valley in 1992 to help Entrepreneurs and expanded as a movement that straddles 61 Chapters globally. A recent report by KPMG highlights that the global impact of TiE includes over $ 1 trillion in entrepreneurial wealth created, employment generated directly as a result in the startup ecosystem pegged at 2.5 million jobs, with investments that exceed USD 70 billion through the estimated 25,000 startups supported directly.

TiE Global programs include TiE Women to bridge the gap for women entrepreneurs, TiE U - to support university students with entrepreneurial innovation, TYE (TiE Young Entrepreneurs) for high-schoolers aspiring to be entrepreneurs, TiE Global Angels and TiE India Angels that fund early and growth-stage startups, and TiE Nurture to mentor Entrepreneurs looking to Scale their ventures.

TiE Global also has Special Interest Groups (SIG) to drive meaningful engagement across our accomplished Charter Members within domains that represent the future of entrepreneurship and innovation. Some of the long standing SIGs include Education, Healthcare, Emerging Tech, Fintech, Gaming & Media, Hospitality & Tourism, Manufacturing, Social Entrepreneurship, and Climate Tech & Sustainability. New areas of focus for SIGs include DeepTech & AI, Mobility, Cybersecurity and Venture Philanthropy.

The TiE Global Summit (TGS), is one of the largest annual entrepreneur forums in the world that has morphed over the years into a global movement. Each year, it puts the spotlight to one of the brightest entrepreneur ecosystems by bringing global stakeholders together to shape conversations that shape the future of entrepreneurship and the innovation it brings to the world. In 2023, TGS was hosted in Singapore and the movement moves to Bangalore as the next destination as host for the upcoming TiE Global Summit 2024.

Each year, TiE also recognizes and celebrates outstanding entrepreneurs around the world through the prestigious 'TiE Global Entrepreneur Awards'. Recipients of the award include global luminaries including Bill Gates, Co-founder Microsoft, Michael Seibel, Managing Director of Y Combinator, Marc Tessier Lavigne, President of Stanford University, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of Aditya Birla Group, Gautam Adani, Chairman of Adani Group among other highly accomplished change makers.

