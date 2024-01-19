Kamineni Hospitals Introduces Groundbreaking Maternal Health Initiative - Kamineni Baby Bliss

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Vijayawada, 17th January 2024: Pregnancy is a transformative journey, and proper care is essential for the health and well-being of both the mother and the baby. Kamineni Baby Bliss is designed to cater to every aspect of pregnancy, offering expectant mothers a seamless and reassuring experience. The program encompasses state-of-the-art obstetric and gynecological services, led by a team of highly qualified and experienced specialists.



Kamineni Hospitals, a renowned healthcare institution committed to providing exemplary medical services, proudly announces the launch of a groundbreaking pregnancy care plan - 'Kamineni Baby Bliss.' Recognizing the paramount importance of comprehensive pregnancy care, the hospital aims to revolutionize maternal health with this holistic and personalized program. Services Included: Regular Check-ups with Experienced Obstetricians, State-of-the-Art Ultrasound Scans, Blood Tests for Mother & Neonatal Infant, Personalized Prenatal Nutrition & Exercise Plans, Delivery



Dr. D Santhi Priya, Senior Gynaecologist & Laparoscopic Surgeon at Kamineni Hospitals, emphasizes the significance of specialized care during pregnancy. She states, "Pregnancy is a unique and delicate phase in a woman's life, and ensuring the best possible care is essential. Kamineni Baby Bliss is a testament to our commitment to ensuring a joyous and healthy pregnancy journey for every mother. We believe in providing personalized care that goes beyond medical excellence, focusing on the emotional and physical well-being of expectant mothers."



The package launch event witnessed the presence of Dr. G Madhurika, Senior Gynaecologist, and Dr. Chitturi Venkata Sai Akhil, Senior Paediatrician, along with Dr. A Krishnakanth, Senior Paediatrician.

