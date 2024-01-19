Azerbaijan Discusses Effective Organisation Of COP29 With UN

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nigar Hasanova
Azerbaijan and the UN discussed joint activities for the
effective organisation of COP29.
Azernews reports that Economy Minister Mikayil
Jabbarov said this in his account on the X social network.
"At the meeting with Simon Stiell, executive secretary of the UN
Framework Convention on Climate Change, within the framework of the
Davos Economic Forum (World Economic Forum), we exchanged ideas
about our joint activities and opportunities for cooperation in the
direction of the effective organisation of COP29," he said.
It should be noted that the 29th Conference of the Parties to
the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) will be held
in Azerbaijan in 2024. The decision was made at the plenary session
of COP28 on December 11. President of COP28 and Minister of
Industry and Advanced Technology of the United Arab Emirates (UAE),
Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, announced that the next COP conference will
be held in Azerbaijan.
Azerbaijan confirmed its commitment to reduce the emissions of
greenhouse gases by 35 percent by 2030 and increase this target by
40 percent by 2050. Fulfilling the commitments under the Paris
Agreement adopted in 2015 and actively working in this regard are
priority issues for the government of Azerbaijan.
The Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on
Climate Change (UNFCCC) has been held annually since 1995. The
event aims to assess the progress made in combating climate change
around the world.
