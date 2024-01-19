Azerbaijan Discusses Effective Organisation Of COP29 With UN

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Nigar Hasanova Read more

Azerbaijan and the UN discussed joint activities for the effective organisation of COP29.

Azernews reports that Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said this in his account on the X social network.

"At the meeting with Simon Stiell, executive secretary of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, within the framework of the Davos Economic Forum (World Economic Forum), we exchanged ideas about our joint activities and opportunities for cooperation in the direction of the effective organisation of COP29," he said.

It should be noted that the 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) will be held in Azerbaijan in 2024. The decision was made at the plenary session of COP28 on December 11. President of COP28 and Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, announced that the next COP conference will be held in Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan confirmed its commitment to reduce the emissions of greenhouse gases by 35 percent by 2030 and increase this target by 40 percent by 2050. Fulfilling the commitments under the Paris Agreement adopted in 2015 and actively working in this regard are priority issues for the government of Azerbaijan.

The Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) has been held annually since 1995. The event aims to assess the progress made in combating climate change around the world.