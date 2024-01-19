American Travel Group Highlights Trip To Carrickfergus To Attend Carrick Rangers FC Match

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Kevin Doyle and Greg Chandler enjoying the Carrick Rangers match

Carrick Rangers during the match

Layover Guys Visit in December is First of Many Trips to the Region

CARRICKFERGUS, NORTHERN IRELAND, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Layover Guys, a group of friends who work to set up short trips around the world so they can minimize the amount of time away from family and work, visited Carrickfergus last month to attend a Carrick Rangers FC match and meet some of the team leadership and fans. The Layover Guys team are investors with an organization called Fan Owned Club and through that have a small ownership stake with an Austrian soccer team called FC Pinzgau Saalfelden. When it was announced that Fan Owned Club was going to partner with the Northern Irish team, Carrick Rangers, and its new majority owner Michael Smith, they scheduled a visit to catch the match.They flew American Airlines into Dublin on a very short flight from Philadelphia on Friday. The schedule was tight however American Airlines and Dublin Express bus lines schedules were on time for the entire trip. After checking into a hotel near the Dublin Airport, they headed to the Belfast area via Dublin Express bus and met up with new friends in Carrickfergus and cheered on the Rangers for the December 2nd match against Loughgall. They returned Sunday late afternoon back home. In typical fashion with their trips, this one didn't require any time away from work.“It was a short yet amazing visit to Taylors Avenue to catch the Rangers match. We were able to meet with so many members of the Carrick family from Peter Clarke, the Chairman of the Board to the Team Manager Stuart King. We were very excited to meet some of the leaders of the team organization as well as the fan groups such as the Amber Army and the CRFC Fan Zone. We left Carrickfergus with a lot of new friends and new extended family. We look forward to numerous visits in the future and in between visits using the +Fan program to keep updated,” said Kevin Doyle, one of the Co-Founders of the Layover Guys and an active member of the Fan Owned Club organization.To view the Layover Guys post on the visit to Carrickfergus, visitFor more information on Fan Owned Club, visit:For more information on +Fan, visit: /%2BfanFor interview requests, contact Kevin Doyle at 904-806-1714 or via email at ...

