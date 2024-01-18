Ram Mandir Inauguration: These States Declared A Holiday Or Half Day On January 22. Check Full List Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The upcoming 'Pran Prathishtha' ceremony for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, scheduled for January 22, has prompted several states or central governments to declare it a public holiday or half day in honor of this significant Hindu event Department of Personnel and Training on Thursday announced that all central government offices will be closed for half day on January 22 on the occasion of the Pran Pratishta ceremony of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Temple.\"The Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya will be celebrated on January 22, 2024 across India. To enable employees to participate in the celebrations, it has been decided that all central government offices, central institutions and central industrial establishments throughout India will be closed for half day till 1430 hours on January 22,\" the memo read.

Take a look at the list of states here,

1) Tripura: All the government offices and educational institutions across Tripura will remain closed until 2:30 pm on January 22 to enable employees to participate in the celebrations of Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya, officials said. The order was issued by Asim Sahai, Deputy Secretary to the Government of Tripura.2) Chhattisgarh: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced on Thursday that all government offices will remain closed on January 22 till 2:30 pm, given the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.3) Uttar Pradesh: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the closure of educational institutions, and liquor shops will remain closed throughout the state on that day.4) Madhya Pradesh: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has declared a school holiday, encouraging people to celebrate the day like a festival. Additionally, a dry day has been announced, closing all types of shops, including liquor and Bhang outlets.5) Goa: The Goa government has declared a holiday for government employees and schools on January 22 in light of the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya.6) Haryana: The Haryana government has announced the closure of schools on January 22 given the Ram Temple Inauguration. Liquor consumption will not be permitted anywhere in the state on the day of the consecration ceremony.7) Odisha: All the Odisha government offices will remain closed for half a day on January 22 on the occasion of the Ram temple consecration ceremony to be held in Ayodhya.“In view of Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya, the government of Odisha has been pleased to declare that the state government offices, as well as the revenue and magisterial courts (executive), will remain closed for half a day till 2.30 pm on January 22, 2024 (Monday).\"8) Assam: The Assam government on Thursday declared a half-holiday on January 22 on the occasion of the Ram temple consecration ceremony to be held in Ayodhya. All state government offices and educational institutions in the state will remain closed till 2.30 PM on January 22 on account of the half-holiday.9) Rajasthan: Rajasthan government on Thursday declared a half-day holiday in the state on January 22 given the consecration ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya. Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma announced the BJP Legislature Party meeting held at the party's headquarters here on Thursday night, a spokesperson said.

