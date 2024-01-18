Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya, Mannara Chopra Indulge In Ugly Fight After Latter Calls Her 'Bar Dancer'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Mannara Chopra has been the target of disparaging statements from Esha Malviya on Bigg Boss lately. Isha became enraged with Mannara and her team for picking on team B after team A nominated them for disobeying the task's regulations. During a heated confrontation in the most recent episode, Isha Malviya referred to Mannara Chopra as "Bar Dancer."

Isha Malviya calls Mannara Chopra bar dancer

At the start of the most recent episode, Mannara Chopra was seen making fun of Team A's ability to nominate them. Mannara began to celebrate with Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, and Arun Mashettey, this made Ankita Lokhande and Isha Malviya irritated. Isha Malviya began calling Mannara Chopra derogatory names. Isha claimed that Mannara dances like a "bar dancer" as the 'Zid' actress danced in front of her in response to her movements. "Dekho bar dancers ki tarah dance kar rahi hai," Isha was overheard saying.

Mannara's reaction

Mannara requested Isha to watch what she said since she was taken aback. According to the actress, bar dancers do it for financial gain and to lead dignified lives. She requested Isha to refrain from making negative remarks about both of them.

Abhishek Kumar takes a stand for Mannara

In addition, Abhishek Kumar became enraged and confronted Isha Malviya about her remarks. Isha, on the other hand, requested him to stop talking and was even willing to listen. Afterwards, Abhishek and Mannara discuss Isha openly.



About Bigg Boss 17

Isha Malviya, Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande, and Ayesha Khan have been nominated for this week's elimination, in case you arrived late. Soon, the media reporters will be entering the home for the participants' press conference.