Yuletide Evenings Celebrated In Baku With Spectacular Concert

A concert, "Yuletide Evenings," has been held in Baku.
Co-organized by Baku Music Academy (BMA) and the Russian House
in Baku, the event was remembered for its spiritual and secular
solo, ensemble, and choral vocal and instrumental works, Azernews reports.
Before the concert, the project curator, Doctor of Philosophy in
Art History, senior lecturer of the Baku Music Academy Alena
Inyakina, the head of the Russian House in Baku Irek Zinnurov, and
the rector of the Church of the Holy Archangel Michael in Baku,
Archpriest Methodius (Afandiyev) spoke about the history of this
ancient holiday, the church, and folk traditions associated with
the period of Christmastide (Holy Evenings), the period from the
Feast of the Nativity of Jesus Christ to Epiphany Eve (January
7–17).
The concert program featured the choir of the Church of St.
Michael the Archangel under the direction of Honoured Cultural
Worker Kristina Afandiyeva, soloists of the State Academic Musical
Theatre Yulia Heydarova and Ruslan Persan, senior teacher of the
Baku Music Academy Lala Mukhtarova, BMA accompanist Dilyara
Karimova, artists of the State Choir Chapel of the State Academic
Farhad Alakbarov and Elyar Aliyev, artists of the State Symphony
Orchestra Yeghyan Taptygova, Olga Bagirova, Elena Abbasova, BMA
student Amin Heydarov, concertmaster Larisa Zairbekova, as well as
students of the children's Sunday school at the Church of St.
Michael the Archangel.
A cozy atmosphere and stirring music totally captivated the
audience.
