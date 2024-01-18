Paris Keeps On Making A Fool Of Itself For Armenians: Hope Dies Last At French Senate

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. Today, France
pulled yet another anti-Azerbaijani move, and honestly, it's
becoming less and less of a shock. The French Senate passed a
resolution backing Armenia and pushing for sanctions against
Azerbaijan, and get this – the vote was 336 to 1. Talk about a
triumph.
If only all this effort actually amounted to something. Firstly,
these resolutions carry next to no legal weight. Basically, it is
just a fancy way of suggesting to Paris how it should deal with
Azerbaijan.
And let's not even get started on the content of this
"document". It is a typical biased narrative in favor of Paris's
Armenian friends. They are throwing around claims of non-existent
aggression from Azerbaijan and Karabakh Armenians supposedly being
"kicked out". It is like a carbon copy of what Baku accused Yerevan
of for over 30 years. The kicker? The French senators' claims are
backed by absolutely zilch, except for the wild imaginations of
their Armenian pals.
Paris is not only undermining Azerbaijan's territorial integrity
and pointing fingers at supposed wrongdoings but is also trying to
turn all of Europe against Baku.
It is crystal clear that this strategy of attacking Azerbaijan
is heading straight for a train wreck, legally and politically.
Firstly, because there is a lack of concrete evidence - some of
these actions have already been shot down. And secondly, because
Azerbaijan's role in the region and diplomatic clout are on the
rise, with fewer countries likely to join in on this nonsense.
As rightly pointed out by Azerbaijan's high officials, France's
involvement in the normalization process between Armenia and
Azerbaijan is a thing of the past.
Azerbaijan's Presidential Representative for Special Assignments
Elchin Amirbayov in his comments to L'Opinion, condemned the biased
pro-Armenian position of France, including the French side's
continued supply of weapons and equipment to Yerevan, as well as
its active attempts to promote a draft anti-Azerbaijani resolution
in the UN Security Council.
"France is now removed from its role as a mediator [between
Azerbaijan and Armenia] and is even harming the EU's role in this
matter," he said.
In simpler terms, France is basically painting itself into a
corner. It would be one thing if everything was absolutely perfect
within France, but the country is dealing with a truckload of
problems – and that is not even considering its foreign policy,
where Paris keeps digging itself deeper and deeper.
