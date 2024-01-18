Iran To Hold Military Exercises In Persian Gulf, Gulf Of Oman

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. Iran will begin
air defense military exercises called 'Provincial Sky Defenders' in
a 600-square-kilometer area in the south of the country, including
the coasts of the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, on January 18,
said Commander of the Khatam-al Anbiya Air Defense Headquarters of
the Iranian Army General Ghader Rahimzadeh, Trend reports.
Rahimzadeh said that a number of modern military equipment will
be used for the first time in these military exercises.
He added that in the military exercise, UAVs and planes will
carry out attacks on designated targets.
The Iranian military said that simulation will not be used in
the exercises.
Considering the recent developments in the region, Iran has
decided to hold military exercises without prior announcement.
