Azerbaijan, Türkiye Negotiate Defense Industry Sphere Co-Op

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. Azerbaijani
Defense Industry Minister Vugar Mustafayev met with a delegation
headed by Deputy Minister of National Defense of the Republic of
Türkiye Jalal Sami Tufekci who is on a business visit to
Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
The ministry informed that Mustafayev expressed satisfaction
with the meeting with the delegation of the fraternal country in
Azerbaijan and expressed confidence that this visit would make an
important contribution to the further development of ties between
the two countries.
Vugar Mustafayev noted the special attention paid by President
Ilham Aliyev to the defense industry. The minister talked about the
establishment of close cooperation between the two countries in
many areas, including the military-technical sphere, as well as the
prospects for further development of the relations.
The sides noted that cooperation between the defense industry
enterprises of Türkiye and the Ministry of Defense Industry of
Azerbaijan will be further developing.
Tufekci, in turn, congratulated Mustafayev on his appointment as
Minister of Defense Industry and wished him success in his
activity. The deputy minister noted that Türkiye as a brotherly
country will provide the necessary support for further development
of Azerbaijan's defense industry.
Afterward, the parties exchanged views on other issues of common
interest.
MENAFN18012024000187011040ID1107737048
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.