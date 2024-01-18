Jordan, South Africa Strengthen Economic Ties

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 17 (Petra) -- The Amman Chamber of Commerce (ACI) conveyed its gratitude to South Africa for its steadfast support in halting the Israeli aggression against the people of Gaza.Furthermore, the ACI commended South Africa's efforts to bring a case against the occupying state before the International Court of Justice, addressing massacres, war crimes, and the destruction of essential life necessities.Khalil Hajj Tawfiq, Chairman of the Chamber, expressed these sentiments during a meeting with South African Ambassador Tselane Mokuen on Wednesday. He underscored that South Africa's supportive stance toward the Palestinian people warrants political and economic backing from the free world.Hajj Tawfiq highlighted the admiration from Amman's trade and service sector for South Africa's courage, aligning with Jordanian positions against the brutal Israeli aggression on Gaza. He emphasized that Amman's trade initiatives would lead a significant economic movement to boost imports between the two nations, organize joint exhibitions, and revitalize bilateral agreements with Chambers of Commerce in Johannesburg and Cape Town.The Chamber's Board of Directors, in the meeting, deliberated on strategies to enhance trade and economic relations between Jordan and South Africa. This includes strengthening ties at the private sector level, leveraging available opportunities, facilitating delegations' visits and information exchange, and activating existing bilateral agreements.Hajj Tawfiq called for the establishment of joint trade projects between Jordan and South Africa, leveraging agreements allowing the duty-free export of Jordanian products to various global economic blocs.Mokuen expressed keen interest in consolidating economic relations, increasing trade and investment exchanges, fostering cooperation between economic activities in both countries, and exploring new strategies for development.She praised the effective efforts of the Amman Chamber of Commerce and its continuous cooperation with the embassy to advance economic relations.It is worth noting that Jordan's exports to South Africa in 2022 amounted to about $37 million, compared to $99 million in imports. The most prominent Jordanian exports to the South African market include chemical industries, textile materials, appliances, metals, and food.