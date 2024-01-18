Saab Appoints Heléne Bittmann as its UAE Managing Director

(MENAFN- Kekst CNC) Saab has appointed Heléne Bittmann as Managing Director for Saab in the UAE.

On 1 January 2024, Heléne took over from Anna-Karin Rosén, who has played a pivotal role in strengthening Saab UAE’s position and operations since her appointment in 2018.

Previously, Heléne was the Head of Saab AB’s wholly-owned production and development facility based in Abu Dhabi’s Tawazun Industrial Park (TIP), where she was responsible for overseeing the company’s operations, setting its strategic direction, as well as growing its market position and product portfolio.

“Heléne brings a wealth of experience to the role and is a true leader with a strong drive for excellence. As we remain committed to our mission as an active contributor and supporter of the UAE’s defence sector, we strongly believe that Heléne will accelerate progress of our expansion plans and reinforce our regional footprint,” says Carl-Johan Bergholm, head of Saab’s business area Surveillance.

Holding the rank of Major, Heléne served in the Swedish Armed Forces, where she has had a distinguished career with a vast experience across different positions spanning tactical, operational and strategic levels.

“I am humbled to be leading such a dynamic organisation that continues to help shape the future of the defence and security sector in the UAE. I look forward to deepening our ties with local partners and exploring further opportunities for collaboration, ensuring sustained success and growth of our operations in the country,” comments Managing Director of Saab in the UAE, Heléne Bittmann.

Saab’s footprint in the UAE is growing, currently comprising more than 150 employees. Saab’s development and production site based in TIP aims to leverage innovation, underpin industry knowledge, as well as nurture strong capabilities and world-class Emirati defence and security solutions, catering to national priorities as well as global needs.



Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 21,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer, more sustainable, and more equitable world. Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations.

Since its establishment in 2018, Saab’s state-of-the-art facility has played a pivotal role as a centre for the development and production of a wide range of cutting-edge defence and security products. Located within Abu Dhabi's Tawazun Industrial Park, the facility is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Saab AB. It aims to grow the local supply chain and actively promote employment opportunities for Emirati professionals, making a significant contribution to the region's economic advancement.







