Russian Troops Shell Two Communities In Sumy Region At Night

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of January 18, Russian troops fired on the Bilopillya and Seredyno-Buda communities of the Sumy region.
The Sumy Regional Military Administration reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
"At night, Russians fired twice at the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region. Nine explosions were recorded in the Bilopillya and Seredyno-Buda communities," the statement reads.
The Russians shelled the Bilopillya community with SPG-9, five explosions were recorded.
The enemy fired at the Seredyna-Buda community with cannon artillery, four explosions were recorded.
As reported, on January 17, Russian troops fired 40 times at the border of the Sumy region.
