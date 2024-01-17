Rchilli Set To Make A Mark By Exhibiting At Cloudworld Tour Dubai

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Following a resounding success at Oracle CloudWorld 2023 in Las Vegas, RChilli is gearing up to showcase its suite of AI-driven Oracle Cloud recruiting solutions at CloudWorld Tour Dubai on January 23, 2024.

Packed with excitement, the team promises a deep dive into RChilli's innovative features and a closer look at how its parsing solution is shaping the future of recruitment.

RChilli's recruitment solution, fuelled by deep learning algorithms, is set to redefine the recruitment landscape. Innovating the HR Tech space, RChilli introduces intelligent automation, offering recruiters a streamlined process with precise and efficient parsing of candidate data. The result? Unmatched accuracy and efficiency in the recruitment journey.

The RChilli team's commitment to delivering sophisticated recruitment solution plugins to Oracle HCM and PeopleSoft users is evident in the array of groundbreaking features unveiled this year. From comprehensive data migration to the game-changing RChilli Candidate Recharge (RCR), a turn-key solution aimed at supercharging the hiring process and empowering candidates, RChilli is redefining talent acquisition.

The attendees of CloudWorld Tour can expect to witness a focused discussion on how RChilli's Oracle parsing solution contributes to fostering Diversity, Exclusivity, and Inclusion (DEI) in hiring practices.

Vinay Johar, CEO of RChilli and the point of contact at the event shares,“We are thrilled to be there at CloudWorld Tour Dubai this year with an arsenal of new functionalities. This event is our platform to share strategies that will help Oracle users elevate their hiring approach and quality.”

Vinay further quotes,“More than just an opportunity, it's a motivation to be part of a community driven by Oracle experts who, like us, are committed to helping companies achieve their aspirational technological goals.”

When asked what else can stir the interest of the Oracle audience at the event, Vinay says,“Becoming the parsing solution in Oracle Recruiting Booster has spurred us to enhance our already diverse features. This event is our podium to build a network, demonstrate why we lead the pack in resume parsing solutions for Oracle HCM and PeopleSoft users, and showcase what sets us apart from our contemporaries.”

About RChilli:

RChilli is the trusted partner for parsing, matching, and data enrichment, providing companies, in 50+ countries, with solutions built for the future of technology and recruiting. RChilli's innovative products, backed by an industry-leading tech stack, power the processing of 4.1 billion+ docs a year for 1600+ top global recruiting platforms. Enabling companies to hire better talent faster since 2010, RChilli is ISO 27001:2013, SOC 2 Type II, HIPAA certified, and GDPR compliant.