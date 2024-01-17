Upmetrics Honored With Real Leaders Impact Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Global Award Recognizes World's Top Impact Companies

- Drew Payne, CEO, UpMetricsSAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- UpMetrics – an impact measurement and management software company that helps mission-driven organizations develop impact frameworks and harness the data needed to measure and drive social and environmental change – today announced it has been honored with the 2024 Real Leaders Impact Award.With over 500 applications from 15+ countries, Real Leaders' sixth annual celebration recognizes the world's top impact companies who are leading the way in business as a force for good.The Real Leaders award ranked privately-owned companies by asking 30 questions within six categories of I.M.P.A.C.T (Intention, Model, People, Accountability, Collaboration and Transformation). The organization chose 185 companies to add to the list, which features a mix of respected impact brands of all sizes and from a variety of industries with companies such as: Brandless, Generate Capital, Cotopaxi, and UpMetrics customer, Sonen Capital.In addition to the new I.M.P.A.C.T categories, Real Leaders debuted five new awards, including: Most Valuable Mission, Most Innovative Model, Most Impactful People, Best Collaboration, and Most Transparent.“After five successful years of producing the go-to list of the 'Top Impact Companies,' it was time for Real Leaders to expand its mission by growing an impact awards community that preserves its integrity while scaling its impact,” said Kevin Edwards, Real Leaders' General Manager.“This is our first time being a Real Leaders Impact Award honoree and we couldn't be more excited to be included among the best of the best in the industry,” said Drew Payne, CEO at UpMetrics.“This recognition further validates the hard work and dedication that comes from every member of our team.”Continues Payne,“Our goal for 2024 is to help as many impact organizations as possible, which is why we're launching a freemium offering in the spring that will allow them to easily define their own impact framework. We see this as a way we can help mission-driven organizations make an even greater impact.”A special Real Leaders UNITE awards celebration event will be held in San Diego on February 6, 2024 to honor the winners.About Real LeadersReal Leaders is the fastest-growing community for impact leaders backed by a global media platform dedicated to driving positive change. Founded in 2010, Real Leaders recognized early on that businesses bore a responsibility to be as cognizant of their impact on employees, society, and the planet as they are on their bottom line. Real Leaders is an independently owned certified B Corporation and member of the UN Global Compact.About UpMetricsUpMetrics is a privately held company based in San Francisco, CA. The company operates a proprietary impact analytics platform that has been used by over 1,000 mission-driven organizations since its launch in 2013. Founded by a team of foundation, nonprofit, and technology executives, their platform enables partners to establish impact frameworks, as well as collect, analyze, and share data to measure progress against goals and drive greater impact. For more information, visit: .

Jessica Tiller

Pugh & Tiller PR

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn