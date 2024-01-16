Flour, Rice, And Malt Market: Sustained Growth Fueled By Dynamic Factors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Flour, Rice And Malt Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The Business Research Company

The flour, rice, and malt market have exhibited robust growth, escalating from $141.77 billion in 2023 to $151.24 billion in 2024, marking a noteworthy compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. This upward trajectory is projected to continue, with forecasts indicating a market size of $191.06 billion by 2028, underpinned by a substantial CAGR of 6.0%. Several factors contribute to this growth, including falling crop prices, population expansion, and innovative technological integrations.

Falling Crop Prices Boost Profitability

The global overcapacity in crop production has resulted in falling crop prices, creating a favorable environment for food processing industries, particularly those involved in flour, rice, and malt manufacturing. Governments are responding to this situation with initiatives such as the $8.4 billion bailout package for sugar production sectors in India. This package aims to address overproduction issues by fixing the minimum selling price of refined sugar and creating a buffer stock. The anticipated outcome is an increase in profit margins for food and beverage companies, enabling them to enhance productivity and positively impact the flour, rice and malt market dynamics.

Population Growth as a Catalyst

The continual growth of the global population is a significant catalyst for the expansion of the flour, rice, and malt markets. As the population increases, so does the demand for essential dietary components like flour, rice, and malt. In the United States alone, the resident population rose by 0.4% in 2022, emphasizing the sustained relevance and growth of these staples in the food industry. This trend is expected to persist, contributing to the upward trajectory of the flour, rice and malt market.

Technological Innovations in Flour Milling Machines

Technological advancements, particularly the integration of Internet of Things (IoT) technology into flour milling machines, are enhancing efficiency and maintenance processes. Flour milling machines embedded with sensors transmit real-time production data over the internet, facilitating continuous monitoring of production efficiency and machine components' condition. For instance, Sanku collaborated with Vodafone to introduce IoT technology for flour mills in Tanzania, allowing real-time management of multiple mills by a single person. Buhler's Diorit MDDY/MDDZ flour milling machine incorporates sensors for roll disengagement monitoring, roll rotational speed monitoring, and temperature monitoring, contributing to efficient monitoring purposes.

Barley Beta-Glucan Flour: A Future of Functional Food Ingredients

Major companies are driving innovation in the flour, rice, and malt market through product advancements like Orafti ß-Fit, a barley beta-glucan flour. This functional food ingredient, derived from barley kernels, is recognized for its health benefits, including lowering LDL cholesterol and improving blood sugar control. Released by BENEO Inc., Orafti ß-Fit contributes to various health aspects, such as boosting the immune system, reducing the risk of certain cancers, promoting weight loss, and maintaining a healthy weight. The introduction of such functional food ingredients aligns with the growing demand for health-conscious and innovative food products.

Regional Landscape and Market Segmentation

In 2023, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the flour, rice, and malt market, with North America securing the second-largest position. The flour, rice and malt market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Flour, Rice, Malt

2) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, E-Commerce, Other Distribution Channels

3) By Application: Household, Commercial Use

Subsegments Covered: Wheat, Maize (Corn), Rice-Flour, Other Flour

Flour, Rice And Malt Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Flour, Rice And Malt Market Trends , opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Flour, Rice And Malt Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on flour, rice and malt market size, flour, rice and malt market drivers and trends, flour, rice and malt market major players, flour, rice and malt market competitors' revenues, flour, rice and malt market positioning, and flour, rice and malt market growth across geographies. The flour, rice and malt market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

