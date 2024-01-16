North Korea loses hope in peaceful reunification

(MENAFN) In a significant and provocative move, North Korea, under the leadership of Kim Jong-un, has taken concrete steps to reinforce its conclusion that peaceful reunification with South Korea is unattainable. Kim addressed North Korea's parliament on Monday, urging a constitutional change that would designate South Korea as the "No. 1 hostile country." The parliament swiftly approved the measure, leading to the dismantling of government agencies dedicated to reunification efforts and inter-Korean tourism.



Kim reiterated his stance that reunification of the two Koreas is no longer feasible, citing concerns that Seoul aims to precipitate the collapse of Pyongyang to absorb North Korea. This decision follows Kim's earlier assertion in December, highlighting the ideological divergence between North and South Korea's approaches to reunification. While North Korea advocates for a "one state with two systems" model, South Korea pursues a goal of "unification by absorption."



The North Korean leader further accused the United States of actively seeking a military confrontation on the Korean Peninsula, alleging that South Korea has been transformed into a military base and a "colonial subordinate state." Kim issued a stark warning on Monday, suggesting that military conflict might become unavoidable.



"We don't want war, but we have no intention of avoiding it," Kim stated, emphasizing North Korea's readiness for any provocations. He cautioned against misjudging North Korea's resolve, asserting that the country would not unilaterally initiate war unless provoked by its enemies.



The escalation of hostilities and the abandonment of reunification efforts raise significant concerns about regional stability. The international community closely monitors the evolving situation and contemplates diplomatic strategies to address the growing tensions on the Korean Peninsula.





