Iraqi Pres. Condemns Iranian Ballistic Missiles Attack On Irbil

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, Jan 16 (KUNA) -- President Abdul Latif Rashid condemned on Tuesday the Iranian ballistic missiles attack against Irbil that took place late Monday in in Iraq's Kurdistan region.

Rashid added on his account on X platform that the attack was in violation of Iraq's sovereignty and aimed to undermine the security and stability of the country.

"Mutual conversation and talks are the best means to solving issues and not through military attacks that threaten Iraq's stability and the region which is already suffering from instability," the President added.

Irbil was under ballistic missiles attack late Monday, which led to a number of fatalities and injured others.

Iraq government also condemned what it called Iran's "aggression" on Irbil that led to civilian casualties in residential areas, according to a statement by the country's foreign ministry.

The Iraqi government will take all legal measures against these actions that are considered a violation of Iraq's sovereignty and the security of its people.

Baghdad will submit a complaint to the United Nations Security Council, as Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani has already launched an investigation into the matter. (end)

