Army Boss Speaks

(MENAFN- The Post) Lieutenant General Mojalefa Letsoela is today set to deliver a lecture on leadership at the National University of Lesotho (NUL) despite pressure from a group of academics to disinvite him.

Lt Gen Letsoela is expected to join King Letsie III and Archbishop Refilwe Kgabe of the Anglican Church in southern Africa on the podium.

The Academic Forum for Development Lesotho (AFDeL), an association of the NUL academics and professionals in and outside Lesotho, has been pressing Vice-Chancellor Professor Isaac Fajana to withdraw his invitation to the army boss.

Their reason is that it would be improper for Lt General Letsoela to speak on leadership at NUL because of the threatening statement he and other security bosses made against opposition leaders who were pushing a vote of no confidence against Prime Minister Sam Matekane.

The security bosses' statement on October 16 was roundly condemned for its bellicose tone and veiled threat against those pushing to topple the government through parliament.

AFDeL said that statement is counter to the ideals of democracy that NUL stands for.

“The statement specifically challenged the then ongoing processes in the Lesotho National Assembly and dictated to the august House what it could do and not do,” said AFDeL president, Professor Makoala Marake.

“We, as all other formations that uphold democratic rule, were and still are adamant that the statement of the security agencies was unlawful, undemocratic, and subversive and requires an unequivocal apology from the concerned parties,” he said.

“Lt Gen Letsoela and his colleagues have not heeded the appeal of the nation to date,” the letter read.

He criticised the NUL for choosing“to go against all national, regional and international expectations to defend and uphold constitutional and democratic norms”.

Majara Molupe



