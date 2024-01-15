Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market Overview, Size, Share, Demand, Trends, And Forecast To 2024 To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The most recent research report, labeled "Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market" , comprehensively explores multiple facets of the industry. This includes an examination of market size, current status, prevailing trends, and prospective insights projected over the next decade. The report offers an intricate analysis of competitors and key market drivers, accentuating potential avenues for growth. It encompasses an evaluation of leading players, revenue streams, current CAGR status, and conducts SWOT and PESTLE analyses for each geographical region. This exhaustive research integrates both qualitative and quantitative data from primary and secondary sources, with the objective of providing a profound understanding of the prevailing market dynamics and the repercussions of COVID-19 on the industry. The report meticulously scrutinizes each market segment for a comprehensive overview.

The global market for ultraviolet disinfection equipment reached a value of $1.3 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow to $5.7 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Ultraviolet (UV) disinfection involves the eradication or inactivation of harmful microorganisms within a specific environment. These microorganisms encompass bacteria, viruses, algae, and protozoa. UV disinfection is widely applied in air and water purification, sewage treatment, food and beverage protection, and various other sterilization applications. A notable advantage of UV disinfection equipment is its ability to disinfect water more rapidly than chlorine, without requiring cumbersome retention tanks and harmful chemicals. Furthermore, UV disinfection equipment is highly cost-efficient and environmentally friendly.

The market is primarily driven by heightened awareness among consumers and governments regarding the health hazards associated with conventional chemical-based disinfectants. The rapid action of UV disinfection equipment, coupled with easy installation, low maintenance, and lower operating costs, contributes to its market growth. The technologys preference is also attributed to its environmentally friendly operation. The healthcare and chemical industries expansion offers growth opportunities for the UV disinfection equipment market. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has driven demand for UV-C LED lamps for surface disinfection and air treatment, further boosting market growth.

However, challenges such as the lower cost of conventional disinfectants compared to UV lights may hinder market growth. The adoption of far-UVC lamps for surface disinfection and air treatment presents an avenue for growth in the UV disinfection equipment market.

The market is segmented based on end-use industry, application, component, marketing channel, and region. End-use industries include residential, commercial, and industrial, while applications encompass water treatment, wastewater treatment, air treatment, food and beverage disinfection, and surface disinfection. Components include UV lamp, quartz sleeve, controller unit, reactor chamber, and others. Marketing channels are categorized as direct marketing and indirect marketing. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players in the UV disinfection equipment industry include Halma Plc, Xylem Inc, Danaher Corporation, Kuraray Co. Ltd., Severn Trent Plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Australian Ultra Violet Services Pty. Ltd., American Ultraviolet, Xenex, and Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation. Other players include UV-Technik, Ceasa, Lit Company, Alfaa UV, and Hitech Ultraviolet.

Covid-19 Analysis:



The COVID-19 pandemic has increased demand for UV disinfection equipment in the food and beverages industry for liquid sweetener disinfection, chlorine and ozone destruction, and surface disinfection.

The healthcare industry has witnessed a surge in demand for UV disinfection systems during the pandemic for surface disinfection in hospitals. Commercial institutions are expected to increase their demand for UV disinfection equipment post-lockdown due to the implementation of hygienic practices and the adoption of UV disinfection systems for surface sterilization.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:



Porters five forces analysis aids in strategy building by examining buyer and supplier potential, as well as competitive scenarios.

The report provides insights into current trends and future market scenarios from 2019 to 2027, identifying existing opportunities and potential investment areas.

Individual revenue contributions of major countries in each region are mapped.

The study elaborates on key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and their impact analysis. Key players profiles and their strategic developments are detailed in the report.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:



By End-Use Industry:



Residential



Commercial

Industrial

By Component:



UV Lamp



Controller Unit



Quartz Sleeve



Reactor Chamber

Others

By Application:



Water Treatment





Municipality Water Treatment





Residential Water Treatment



Commercial Water Treatment



Waste Water Treatment



Air Treatment





Health Facilities





Residential and Commercial



Bio-Terror Agents



Food & Beverage Disinfection

Surface Disinfection

By Marketing Channel:



Direct Marketing

Indirect Marketing

By Region:



North America





U.S.





Canada



Mexico



Europe





Germany





France





Italy





Spain





UK



Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific





China





Japan





South Korea





India





Australia



Rest of Asia-Pacific



LAMEA





Brazil





Saudi Arabia





South Africa Rest of LAMEA

