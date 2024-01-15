Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition launches inaugural edition Thursday, showcasing exhibits by government entities and over 50 companies

(MENAFN- Misbar Communications) Sharjah, January 15, 2024

The inaugural edition of the Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition opens on Thursday at Expo Al Dhaid, bringing together representatives of ministries and government agencies and more than 50 companies operating in the agriculture and livestock sector, in addition to experts, farm owners, and farmers.

The exhibition, set to run from January 18 to 21, is being organised by Expo Centre Sharjah with support from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry and in cooperation with the Department of Agriculture and Livestock.

The exhibition serves as an all-inclusive platform for the top technologies and cutting-edge equipment in agriculture development and livestock husbandry, showcasing innovative solutions in hydroponics and vertical farming alongside irrigation and horticulture techniques.

Held over the course of four days, it provides a valuable opportunity for visitors to discover recent advances in the agriculture and livestock sector. In addition, eventgoers will have the chance to attend a series of panel sessions and specialised seminars led by prominent agricultural and veterinary experts.

HE Dr. Engineer Khalifa Musabeh Ahmed Alteneiji, Chairman of the Department of Agriculture and Livestock in Sharjah, said the Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition endeavours to inform the Emirate’s farmers and livestock breeders about the latest agricultural and animal technologies. It will also review key practices and regulations, spotlighting the expertise of participating entities and specialised companies that play a role in the growth and development of this sector with its focus on enhancing food security.

HE Alteneiji added that Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition represents one of the Department's initiatives to engage the public and private sectors in adopting agricultural and livestock investment projects in keeping with responsible and sustainable best practices. In addition, the exhibition sheds light on the Department’s projects and initiatives, which offer support services for productive farms and agricultural and animal coaching through its manuals on wheat farming and its Model Farm Guide, which was recently endorsed by the Sharjah Executive Office. The guide aims to strengthen the vision for achieving sustainable food security and highlight the Sharjah pastures strategy in a bid to establish the concept of systematic settlements that support the transition from consumption to production, increasing livestock numbers and limiting external imports.

HE Alteneiji noted that the exhibition, through its diverse displays, seminars, and workshops, showcases leading international practices in the agriculture and livestock sector, as well as the latest technologies, equipment, and supplies employed in the field.

For his part, HE Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, said: "Agriculture is a critical sector for achieving sustainable food security. The Emirate of Sharjah places great importance on this sector by launching major agricultural projects and applying a progressive approach that supports the creation of practical solutions. This approach serves to galvanise the role stakeholders play in scaling up the efficiency of local agriculture, supporting agricultural products, and adapting them in line with best practices.”

“The Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition is an innovative initiative contributing to the growth and development of sustainable domestic agricultural and livestock production anchored in modern technologies,” he added. “It serves as a platform enhancing farmers' ability to adopt best practices and embrace innovation, while also supporting sustainability by hosting specialised seminars and workshops.”

The Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition, open daily from 10 am to 7 pm, will bring together numerous agriculture and livestock companies. Displays will cover agribusiness, livestock husbandry, horticulture, equipment and supplies, banks, advisory services and training, beekeeping, and food processing and packaging, making the event a one-stop shop for decision-makers and major players in the sustainable food sector to browse the latest innovations.





MENAFN15012024006976014991ID1107722014