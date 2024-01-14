Carnival Takes Precedence Over Covid And Dengue

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Carnival hi-jinks will continue in February in spite of increasing covid-19 and dengue cases

While deaths from covid-19 rise and an increase in dengue cases is reported in recent weeks, the Minister of Health tells citizens to“go to the carnival, calm down” that the suspension of the festivities is not in his plans. Popular events that will be held from February 10 to 13. In addition to this, the Government is hesitant in purchasing the dengue vaccine, alleging that it is still not certain of its effectiveness and it is not yet known when the new vaccine will arrive for the Covid-19 variants. Although to make decisions of this type there must be sufficient scientific evidence, it is no less true that contradictory messages are sent, especially because the Ministry of Health itself has asked the population to comply with health regulations and get vaccinated. Of course, citizens have an important share of responsibility. It is unheard of that, having seen how the advance of the pandemic was stopped throughout the world thanks to vaccines, there are still disbelievers who give more credence to conspiracy theories that, furthermore, are easy to disprove. Health is not a matter of political calculation or conspiracy theories. Let's all be responsible. – LA PRENSA, Oct. 14.



