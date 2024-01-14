North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile, May Have Already Fallen

(MENAFN- AzerNews) North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan on
Sunday, less than a month after it launched a solid-fuel
intercontinental ballistic missile, Azernews reports citing Kyodonews.
The Japanese government also said what appears to be a ballistic
missile was fired. The projectile is likely to have already fallen,
the Japan Coast Guard said, citing information from the Defense
Ministry.
The launch came after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un last week
called South Korea his nation's principal enemy and the state that
is most hostile toward Pyongyang, according to the country's
official media.
North Korea last launched a ballistic missile on Dec. 18 toward
the Sea of Japan, with the missile fired at a lofted angle.
