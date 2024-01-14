Explosion At Taliban Governor's Office In Nimroz Reported

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Residents of Zaranj city reported an explosion at the Taliban governor's office in Nimroz province on Sunday, January 14th, during the afternoon.

Witnesses mentioned hearing gunfire from the vicinity of the Taliban governor's office after the explosion occurred.

As of now, the Taliban has not issued a statement or commented on the incident.

Earlier, an explosion in Kabul on Thursday killed two people and injured 12. The incident was attributed to a grenade blast in PD 18, according to Khalid Zadran, the spokesman for the Kabul security department.

These incidents follow a recent bomb blast in Kabul that claimed at least three lives on Tuesday, and a late-Saturday explosion that resulted in the death or injury of 25 individuals, specifically targeting the Hazara community in Kabul's Dasht-e Barchi area.

The blast in Nimroz province has raised concerns among the local population, with many awaiting official information about the incident.

Security in the country remains tense as authorities investigate the cause of the explosion at the Taliban governor's office in Zaranj city.

