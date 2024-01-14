China rejects Taiwan’s election result as unreflective of mainstream opinion

(MENAFN) After the Democratic Progressive Party's (DPP) candidate secured victory in Taiwan's presidential election on Saturday, China expressed the view that this outcome "cannot represent the mainstream public opinion."



"The elections will not change the basic landscape and development trend of Cross-Strait relations," Following William Lai Ching-te's election victory, Chen Binhua, the spokesperson for China's Taiwan Affairs Office, remarked this statement.



China's response followed swiftly after the election victory of the incumbent, 64-year-old Lai Ching-te, who secured around 40.5 percent of the vote, with a substantial turnout of 69.24 percent. This historic win marked the third consecutive term for a political party. Notably, Lai Ching-te had previously served as the vice president for the outgoing President Tsai Ing-wen.



Nevertheless, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) experienced a setback in the country's Legislative Assembly, securing 51 seats. This fell just short of the main opposition Kuomintang's 52 seats, with the Taiwan People’s Party gaining eight seats in the assembly.



Chen asserted China's territorial claim on Taiwan, stating that the election results "will not alter the shared aspiration of compatriots across the Taiwan Strait to forge closer ties, and will not impede the inevitable trend of China's reunification."



Beijing views Taiwan as its "breakaway province," while Taipei has steadfastly maintained its independence since 1949, fostering full diplomatic relations with 13 nations.



"Our stance on resolving the Taiwan question and realizing national reunification remains consistent, and our determination is as firm as rock," Chen's remarks were conveyed, as per a statement released on state media.



The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) secured victory in the presidential elections, held every four years, marking an unprecedented consecutive third term. This achievement has not been seen since 1996 when Taiwan first conducted direct polls for the island nation's top post.



Chen stated that China "will adhere to the 1992 Consensus that embodies the One-China principle and firmly oppose the separatist activities aimed at 'Taiwan independence' as well as foreign interference."

