Congress Divided On Ram Temple Issue: Basavaraj Bommai

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Jan 13 (IANS) Former Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that the Congress is divided over participation in the inauguration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

“While Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Sonia Gandhi have declined to attend the inauguration, many MLAs from North India have confirmed their participation for the event,” Bommai said while addressing a press conference at the party office.

He said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had said that he will not attend the inauguration function.“Since he has a number of advisers, he (Chief Minister) keeps on changing his statements on daily basis. One day he says that he will offer Puja to Lord Ram in his hometown and then said he will not attend the function. Based on the advice of another person, he said that he will visit Ayodhya. Nobody knows what he is going to say before the event,” he said.

He said that even the Karnataka Congress leaders have hinted at visiting Ayodya after January 22.

“On the one hand they (Congress) don't want to lose the minority community votes and on the other hand they are afraid of losing the Hindu votes,” Bommai said.

--IANS

mka/dan