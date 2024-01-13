Hempnewsbreaks Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (TSX: CBD.U) (OTCQX: CBDHF) (FWB: 8OO) Launches Innovative New CBD Products, Commences Trading On The OTCQX

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) HempFusion Wellness (TSX: CBD.U) (OTCQX: CBDHF) (FWB: 8OO) , a leading health and wellness CBD company utilizing the power of whole-food hemp nutrition, has announced increase of its product offering to 48 SKUs by introducing its new and improved sleep and stress products with twice the amount of CBD per serving.“Global consumers are becoming increasingly familiar with CBD and its potential benefits to their daily routine,” said Jason Mitchell, N.D., HempFusion's co-founder and chief executive officer.“After conducting months of extensive consumer research, it was clear that the majority of our customers and consumers in the market are seeking products with increased CBD percentages. It has always been HempFusion's goal to provide new and innovative products that consumers are looking for. We are proud to launch our new and improved sleep and stress supporting products and are excited by the potential they bring to the CBD marketplace.”

In addition, HempFusion Wellness began trading today on OTCQX under the symbol“CBDHF.” “This important milestone opens the door for a broader range of U.S. investors and investment platforms to access our company,” Mitchell said in the update.“We are excited to begin trading on the OTCQX today and look forward to gaining DTC eligibility in the near future as well.”

About HempFusion Wellness Inc.

HempFusion is a leading health and wellness CBD company utilizing the power of whole-food hemp nutrition. HempFusion distributes its family of brands, including HempFusion, Probulin Probiotics, Biome Research, and HF Labs, to approximately 4,000 retail locations across all 50 states of the United States and select international locations. Built on a foundation of regulatory compliance and human safety, HempFusion's diverse product portfolio comprises 46 SKUs including tinctures, proprietary FDA drug listed over-the-counter (“OTC”) topicals, doctor/practitioner lines and more. With a strong focus on research and development, HempFusion has an additional 30 products under development. HempFusion is a board member of the U.S. Hemp Roundtable, and HempFusion's wholly-owned subsidiary, Probulin Probiotics, is one of the fastest-growing probiotics companies in the United States, according to SPINs reported data. HempFusion's CBD products are based on a proprietary Whole Food Hemp Complex(TM) and are available in-store or by visiting HempFusion online at or .

