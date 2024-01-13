Hempnewsbreaks Why Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (CSE: RWB) (OTCQX: RWBYF) Is 'One To Watch'

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Red White & Bloom Brands (CSE: RWB) (OTCQX: RWBYF) , a torchbearer blazing a new frontier in American cannabis, adheres to the highest ethical, manufacturing, educational, branding and employment standards available in the industry.“Red White & Bloom is a super state operator, leveraging a sizable footprint to dominate the areas in which it operates. CEO Brad Rogers and other management members have seen the struggles of multistate operators who have spread themselves too thin, which is why Red White & Bloom is intent on dominating each state it enters before expanding further,” reads a recent article about the company.“Red White & Bloom has entered strategic brand acquisitions and partnerships aimed at helping the company expand its presence and position as one of the largest players in the United States cannabis market. Red White & Bloom is always diligently searching for brands to acquire that will provide additional value to the company and expand its national footprint.”

About Red White & Bloom Brands Inc.

Red White & Bloom Brands is positioning itself to be one of the top-three, multistate cannabis operators active in the U.S. legal cannabis and hemp sector. RWB is predominantly focusing its investments on major U.S. markets, including Florida, Illinois, California, Michigan, Oklahoma and Arizona with respect to cannabis, as well as the United States and internationally for hemp-based CBD products. For more information about the company, visit .

