Waterless Cosmetic Market Research Report 2024 Size, Share, Business Strategies Growth Forecast And Industry Statistics Until 2032

Global Waterless Cosmetic Market Overview

The global waterless cosmetic market exhibited a revenue of approximately US$ 9.6 billion in 2022 and is poised to reach US$ 22 billion by 2031, experiencing a noteworthy compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

Introduction to Waterless Cosmetics

Waterless cosmetics encompass a diverse range of products including hair care, makeup, skincare, and more. Characterized by low preservative usage, these products minimize skin irritation, making them increasingly preferred. The absence of water in formulations helps prevent reactions such as rashes, redness, and itchiness.

Factors Driving Market Growth

Several factors contribute to the growth of the waterless cosmetic market:

Consumer Preference for Beauty: Increasing consumer inclination towards beauty and aesthetics propels the demand for waterless cosmetics.Natural Ingredient Integration: Cosmetics featuring natural ingredients like tea extract, black sugar, aloe vera, lime content, etc., drive market growth.Rise in Skincare Product Usage: Growing trends in skincare utilization across diverse age groups contribute to the expansion of the waterless cosmetics market.Awareness of Side Effects: Heightened awareness of potential side effects of water-based cosmetics restricts market growth.Internet Penetration and Online Shopping: The surge in internet penetration and a growing population opting for online shopping present opportunities for the waterless cosmetic market.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

The pandemic-induced lockdowns disrupted transportation and delayed raw material supplies, impacting manufacturing units. Prolonged curfews and lockdowns globally significantly influenced consumer well-being, health, and lifestyle.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, Asia-Pacific dominated the global waterless cosmetic market in terms of revenue, and this trend is anticipated to continue due to increased disposable income and population growth.

Key Players in the Waterless Cosmetic Market

Prominent companies leading the global waterless cosmetic market include:



LOreal

Avon Products Incorporation

Procter and Gamble (P&G) Corporation

Unilever

Oriflame Cosmetics

Revlon Incorporation

Kao Corporation

Estee Lauder Companies Incorporation

Shiseido Company, Limited

Biotique

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Henkel Ag & Co. KGaA

Johnson & Johnson

Amway

Coty Inc. Other notable key players

Segmentation Overview

The global waterless cosmetic market is segmented based on:



Skincare

Haircare

Makeup Others



Men Women



Synthetic Organic



Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

E-commerce Others



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Singapore, Rest Of Asia-Pacific) LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

(*Note: The historical years and projected period in the report are flexible and can be tailored upon request. Additionally, the scope of the published report is adjustable to meet specific requirements, and customized analyses based on particular geographies or countries can be included as part of the customization.)

