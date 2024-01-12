Shivam Dube Credits MS Dhoni For Transformation After Stellar Return In India Vs Afghanistan T20I

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Shivam Dube attributes his transformed attitude and approach to his Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

captain MS Dhoni, expressing gratitude for the guidance received from both Dhoni and Rohit Sharma. Dube marked his return to the Indian T20I team with a match-winning 60 off 40 balls against Afghanistan in Mohali. Drawing inspiration from Dhoni's expertise in finishing games, Dube spoke of the valuable tips and encouragement he received from the veteran, boosting his confidence.

In an interview with the host broadcaster, Dube shared his insights, stating, "I wanted to implement what I have learnt from MS Dhoni about finishing games." Acknowledging the significance of finishing games in T20 cricket, he emphasized the positive impact on his confidence.

Having been out of the Indian team since the Asian Games in October last year, Dube expressed the joy of making a comeback and highlighted the support of both Dhoni and Rohit Sharma, who allow him to bat higher in the order. Regarding Rohit's message, Dube revealed, "He told me only one thing, 'keep playing this way, be positive in your game. You know you can score from anywhere and you can win us the game from anywhere'."

Reflecting on his bowling performance, Dube credited his offseason fitness work and domestic cricket experience for the improvements. He bowled crucial overs, dismissing Ibrahim Zadran during the T20I against Afghanistan.

With the T20 World Cup approaching, Dube acknowledged the dream of contributing to India's success but emphasized taking it step by step, focusing on the immediate challenges ahead, including the upcoming IPL performances that could influence World Cup selection.

