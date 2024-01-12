Participants At Baku's State-Business Partnership Conference Make Statement

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. Participants of a
conference themed "State-business partnership: the basis of a
sustainable economy" held in Baku have issued a statement, Trend reports.
The statement said that as a result of the continuation of the
socio-economic development strategy laid out by the founder of the
modern Azerbaijani state, the great leader Heydar Aliyev, and
pursued with great wisdom and foresight by President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the country's economic power
grows every day, solidifying its reputation as a reliable
partner.
Against the backdrop of global challenges, Azerbaijan maintains
macroeconomic stability, diversifies its economy, and fosters a
more favorable business and investment climate for the development
of the private sector, according to the statement.
The statement pointed out that extensive work undertaken has
made entrepreneurs a driving force in the country's economy, and
the reforms in the country are highly praised by international
financial organizations.
Through the development of partnerships between the state and
entrepreneurs, improvements in legislation and administrative
procedures in the field of entrepreneurship, and increased
efficiency of mechanisms for state support of entrepreneurial
development in regions, the share of the non-governmental sector in
the country's economy reached 86.5 percent, and in employment, 78
percent, the statement mentioned.
"Azerbaijani entrepreneurs, inspired by state support, take
pride in dynamically contributing to the revival of Karabakh and
the 'Great Return,' mobilizing all their efforts. The country's
entrepreneurs support the socio-economic policy led by President
Ilham Aliyev and declare that they will continue to contribute to
the progress of Azerbaijan, fulfilling their tasks in the
development of the economy," the statement concluded.
The conference was initiated by representatives of various
business associations and entrepreneurs working in industries such
as manufacturing, construction, agriculture, logistics, ICT,
healthcare, insurance, tourism, textiles, and other sectors.
