AZN 12Bn Allocated For Projects In Liberated Territories, Head Of Organisation Says

About 12 billion manats have been allocated from the state
budget for the implementation of projects in the territories of
Azerbaijan liberated from occupation from 2021 to the present
day.
Azernews reports, citing Report, that President of the National
Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organisations of
Azerbaijan (ASK) Mammad Musayev said this at the event
“Public-Private Partnership: The Foundation of a Sustainable
Economy” in Baku.
According to him, attracting private investment in construction
and restoration work in the region is a priority.
“Attracting investment will allow us to develop business
activities, introduce sustainable food production systems, and
encourage tourism in the liberated territories. A favourable
investment climate has been created for enterprises in the region.
Residents producing products in the liberated territories do not
pay taxes and customs duties when importing machinery and
technological equipment, raw materials, and other materials.
Entrepreneurs operating here are exempt from paying taxes on
profits, land, property, and simplified VAT for 10 years,” Musaev
said.
The head of ASK added that to simplify entrepreneurs' access to
financial resources, an electronic platform is being developed to
provide a state guarantee for loans and subsidise interest
rates.
