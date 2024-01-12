Captain Miller Movie Review: Dhanush Is Back With Epic Blockbuster; Check

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Tamil movie starring Dhanush was released in theatres today. The movie was directed by Arun Matheswaran. Captain Miller features Dhanush, Shivarajkumar, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Aditi Balan, Sundeep Kishan, Edward Sonnenblick, and John Kokken in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, the reviews of the movie are out now. One user quoted "

Final 30 minutes just bombing the screen. A well made top notch epic action movies. Few lages ( very small)"





Another user tweeted It's performer #Dhanush's one man show, he literally given all his best for the movie, Interval & Climax are superb🔥

Captain Miller is a period drama depicting a British soldier transforming into a vigilante, responding to the cruelty of those in power. Starring Dhanush, the film also features Shivarajkumar, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Aditi Balan, Sundeep Kishan, Edward Sonnenblick, and John Kokken in significant roles. GV Prakash composed the music, and Siddhartha Nuni, presently working with Vijay in 'The Greatest of All Time,' served as the cinematographer.