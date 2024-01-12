               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan Discloses Volume Of Renewable Energy Production


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. Electricity production from renewable energy sources (RES), including hydropower plants, amounted to 2.116 billion kWh in 2023, said Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov on X (Twitter), Trend reports.

Last year 1.757 billion kilowatt-hours were generated by hydroelectric power plants, 56.6 million kilowatt-hours by wind power plants, 79.4 million kilowatt-hours by solar power plants, and about 223 million kilowatt-hours by solid waste incineration plant (SWIP), the minister said.

The share of the RES sector in the total electricity production in Azerbaijan amounted to seven percent in the reporting period.

Overall, electricity production in Azerbaijan totaled 29.277 billion kWh, while electricity exports from Azerbaijan amounted to 3.253 billion kWh, and imports amounted to 211.8 million kWh.

