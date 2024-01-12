Azerbaijan Discloses Volume Of Renewable Energy Production

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. Electricity
production from renewable energy sources (RES), including
hydropower plants, amounted to 2.116 billion kWh in 2023, said
Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov on X (Twitter),
Trend reports.
Last year 1.757 billion kilowatt-hours were generated by
hydroelectric power plants, 56.6 million kilowatt-hours by wind
power plants, 79.4 million kilowatt-hours by solar power plants,
and about 223 million kilowatt-hours by solid waste incineration
plant (SWIP), the minister said.
The share of the RES sector in the total electricity production
in Azerbaijan amounted to seven percent in the reporting
period.
Overall, electricity production in Azerbaijan totaled 29.277
billion kWh, while electricity exports from Azerbaijan amounted to
3.253 billion kWh, and imports amounted to 211.8 million kWh.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN12012024000187011040ID1107712372
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.