CITIZEN SAINT From Georgia Receives Prestigious Award Of Distinction At 16Th Global Film Festival Noida

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: The 16th edition of the Global Film Festival Noida (GFFN) showcased the rich cultural exchange between India and Georgia through the Indo-Georgia Film and Cultural Forum, an initiative by ICMEI- International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry in collaboration with the Embassy of Georgia. The festival took a momentous step in promoting artistic ties between the two nations by presenting an Award of Distinction to the feature film ï¿1⁄2Citizen Saintï¿1⁄2 from Georgia.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Festival President and Chancellor of AAFT University of Media & Arts, expressed his delight in fostering strong cultural bonds between India and Georgia through various activities initiated by the Indo-Georgia Film and Cultural Forum. He noted, ï¿1⁄2We have been trying our best to have a large number of activities to show that we are best friends.ï¿1⁄2



Lasha Jaoaridze, Charge dï¿1⁄2Affaires of the Embassy of Georgia, extended gratitude to the 16th Global Film Festival for providing a platform to showcase the Georgian film and bringing the rich cultural heritage of Georgia closer to India.



The spotlight of the first day of the festival was on the Georgian film ï¿1⁄2Citizen Saint,ï¿1⁄2 directed by Tinatin Kajrishvili. The film unfolds the intriguing narrative of a saintï¿1⁄2s statue on a cross in a Georgian mining town that mysteriously vanishes when a stranger appears. The superstitious residents, interpreting the disappearance as a divine occurrence, believe the saint is now among them. The film features a talented cast including Levan Berikashvili, George Babluani, and Mari Kitia.



The screening of ï¿1⁄2Citizen Saintï¿1⁄2 left film enthusiasts, cinephiles, and aspiring filmmakers thrilled, providing them with a unique glimpse into the cultural tapestry of Georgia.



In recognition of the filmï¿1⁄2s excellence, Dr. Sandeep Marwah presented an Award of Distinction to Lasha Japaridze, Charge dï¿1⁄2Affaires Embassy of Georgia, during a ceremony at the festival. The prestigious award was accompanied by a festival memento, symbolizing the festivalï¿1⁄2s acknowledgment of outstanding contributions to global cinema.



The 16th Global Film Festival Noida continues to be a dynamic platform for cultural exchange, celebrating the diversity and creativity of filmmakers from around the world.



Company :-Marwah Studios

User :- Sanjay Shah

Email :...

Phone :-+91-1204831143