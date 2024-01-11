Makaravilakku 2024: Thiruvabharanam Procession To Begin Tomorrow; Erumely Petta Thullal Today

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Pathanamthitta: A procession carrying the Thiruvabharanam for Lord Ayyappa will leave from Pandalam tomorrow. The Pandalam palace representative will not accompany the procession this year due to the death of a family member in the palace. The thiruvabharanam that reaches Saramkuthi will be received by the Devaswom Board President on January 15. It will then be taken to Sannidhanam for Deeparadhana.

At the same time, the historic Erumeli Petta Thullam as part of Makaravilakku will be held today. The Ambalapuzha and Alangatt groups will perform the petta thullal in Erumeli. the group arriving at Petta Thullal will be welcomed to the Vavar Palli (mosque) along with musical instruments. A holiday has been declared for educational institutes and government officers in the Kanjirapally Taluk today.

As the representative of Vavaru was traveling with the Ambalapuzha gang, the other team would move directly to Valiyambalam. The elephants also join the petta thullal led by Gopalakrishna Pillai, starting from Kochampalam. After delivering the 'mathamaithri' message, the Jamaat leaders will greet the Ambalapuzha group.

Meanwhile, a high-level meeting will be held at Sabarimala today to review the preparations for Makaravilakku and ensure the safety of the pilgrims. Devaswom President, Sannidhanam Special Officer, Sabarimala ADM, etc will attend the meeting. The meeting will discuss security at the ten points for Makaravilakku darshan and the matter of ferrying pilgrims to the meadow for Jyoti darshan. The rush at Sabarimala was less as compared to other days after the temple was opened for the Makaravilakku festival