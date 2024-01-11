THE COUNTDOWN IS ON! 10 REASONS WHY YOU SHOULD ATTEND THE UPCOMING ALL AFRICA FESTIVAL (AAF) IN ABU DHABI's ETIHAD PARK THIS FEBRUARY

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Abu Dhabi, UAE: With New Year celebrations now behind us, organisers of the award-winning All Africa Festival (AAF), the UAE's largest celebration of Africa's rich and diverse cultures in all their vibrant expressions and representations, are ramping up efforts to deliver an unforgettable mosaic of performances, artistic, culinary and culturally immersive experiences on the grounds of Yas Island's Etihad Park next month, from 2-4 February in Abu Dhabi.

With an exhaustive line-up of globally acclaimed artists across multiple afrocentric genres in music set to take the stage next month, performing with a backdrop of vibrant festive energy, here are 9 reasons why you should be purchasing your ticket to be a part of this epic 3-day extravaganza this February:

More than 35 artists and DJs hailing from all corners of Africa will perform at the 3-day Festival: Congolese French singer, rapper, and songwriter Maître Gims, Canadian Moroccan actress, singer and dancer Nora Fatehi, Nigerian Singer-Songwriters Omah Lay, Tekno and Yemi Alade Ghanaian Afropop, dancehall and reggae musician Stonebwoy, have been announced as some of the headlining acts at the Festival.

Joining them are Tanzanian Bongo Flava recording artist Diamond Platnumz, French hip hop, R&B and urban pop singer-songwriter Vegedream, Moroccan rapper ElGrandeToto, Sudanese singer/songwriter Hleem Taj Alser and Ethiopian hip hop artist Lij Michael (Faf), South African dancer and singer Kamo Mphela, Zimbabwean-born“Queen of Amapiano” Sha Sha, Congolese Soukous Star, Singer and Producer Koffi Olomide and Zimbabwean-born Singer, Songwriters Berita and Hillary. With many more artists having joined the fold of talent performing in Abu Dhabi at the All Africa Festival, this event is set to be the biggest ode to Afro-entertainment in the Middle East to date.

A stellar line-up of DJs from Africa and the diaspora set to keep the vibe alive in between performances: Now, what's a music inspired festival without some electric energy from a DJ's turntable? Emirati female DJ Liya brings it in for local talent at the Festival, joined by Zimbabwean DJ C-Boy, Kenyan Deeyay Mneddy, Somali DJ Jay Beats and American DJ Nikki Nicole who have all rose to prominence on the Dubai entertainment scene.

Tanzanian RJ the DJ, Senegalese DJ Dollar and Nigerian DJ Royal Phys, South African Vigro Deep and Nigerian St Seii form the stable of disk jockeys flying in from the continent to Abu Dhabi, to showcase their talent from their turntables.

Ghanaian actress and film producer Juliet Ibrahim will reel in the festivities as event host: Growing up in Ghana introduced Juliet to the vivid traditions, values, and friendliness of the African culture. She credits her Lebanese heritage for close family ties, and a passion for delectable cuisine. Guests at the All Africa Festival will soak up Juliet's contagious energy, sure to be captivated by the personality that is making waves as an actress and film producer as she takes to the stage as the event host from February 2nd through to the 4th in Abu Dhabi's Etihad Park.Eclectic displays of African art: Effie Gallery in Dubai's Al Quoz district, which made its debut on the UAE art scene at the All Africa Festival in 2021, returns this year to curate an art-focused activation that proudly showcases the works of African artists, symbolic of the depth that African art carries in fostering a deeper understanding of the continent's diverse cultures. Additionally, creative visual and mural artist Olujimi Emmanuel Ayomide, also known as Ceezar Empire, as well as other UAE based artists, will be at the Festival grounds, taking guests through the use of paint and other media, to delivers live displays of thought provoking murals and artworks.A taste of Africa's diverse culinary flavours: It is no surprise that the aromatic spices and bold flavours of African cuisine have found a seat at the UAE's multicultural dining table. From Nigerian Jollof rice, Kenyan Nyama Choma to South African bobotie, the gastronomic landscape has expanded to encompass a diverse array of African culinary delights.

At the Festival, attendees will enjoy sumptuous treats from specialized restaurants including event partner Dubai-based KIZA, food trucks and pop-ups as well as fusion eateries, all of which will undoubtedly add to the celebration of the complexity yet heartiness of African flavours. Ready to embark on a culinary journey across the continent of Africa? Make your way to the Etihad Park next month for a foodie experience unlike any other.

Fashion inspired by the rich tapestry of Africa: As fashion shows dedicated to African designs are becoming a fixture on the UAE's fashion calendar, we can anticipate Afro-inspired fashion, be it clothing, accessories and novelty items, to find their way onto the Festival grounds at Yas Island's Etihad Park. Guests will be able to purchase novelty items and fashion-forward souvenirs at the Festival, while the organisers encourage upcoming designers to take advantage of this unique opportunity to promote and sell their creations by signing on as vendors at this colourful event.Check out UAE's burgeoning expat creative entrepreneurial scene: Festival goers will have an opportunity to sample and purchase literature, creative designs and wares by individuals who form the UAE's vibrant entrepreneurial community. With the UAE boasting more than 100 small businesses owned by expats hailing from Africa and the African Diaspora, the All Africa Festival has over the years created a remarkable platform for vendors to connect with customers, as they showcase products inspired by cultural expression, heritage and creativity.Get an opportunity to meet and greet your favourite artists: Festival attendees will, after having purchased a special VIP pass, have the opportunity to meet and greet their favorite artists as they pass through or lounge about in a designated VIP space at the Festival. Be on the lookout for available packages to get the most of available experiences!Set in the UAE capital's leading family entertainment destination Yas lsland: There is no question that Yas Island is one of UAE's most prolific family entertainment destinations; home to a host of theme parks and attractions, hotels, shopping, dining establishments as well as the renowned Yas Marina Circuit. So while in the capital this February, do make sure you pop in to enjoy the spirit of Africa from the Middle East, as the All Africa Festival prepares to brings a unique celebration of African culture in all her expressions to Yas Island's Etihad Park!Because the Festival really is bigger and better this year: In the confluence of music, arts, fashion, and dining, the UAE stands as a testament to the harmonious coexistence of cultures and the celebration of African influence has become an integral part of this mosaic. Come and be a part of the evolution of African culture as it continues to unfold on the Arabian Peninsula, as the All Africa Festival presents an opportunity for festival-goers to connect with and celebrate a shared appreciation for creativity, expression, and heritage that creates a bridge that connects the UAE and Africa. Whether you are a festival lover, African culture enthusiast, tourist, entrepreneur or individual simply looking to enjoy the ultimate feel-good event – you are invited!

The All Africa Festival will bring together residents and visitors alike for a 3-day long epic outdoor event.

Tickets to the All Africa Festival on Yas Island are now available for sale on Platinumlist and Ticketmaster.

Potential vendors and performers keen to participate in the All Africa Festival, now taking place from 2-4 February 2024, are invited to register their interest by emailing info@allafricafestival.

The All Africa Festival (AFF) is brought to you by the All African Food & Culture Fest, a Dubai DED registered company Lic. No. 955399. Having started in 2018, AFF was conceived with the desire to showcase the vibrant energy, beauty, culture, and diversity of Africa in all HER expressions to residents and expat of UAE and the region.

The Founding members and organisers of AFF lead non-profit initiatives which support Africans in the UAE, in collaboration with African Missions, businesses and communities; doing so by running workshops, seminars and events that help foster collaboration between the African business community and residents and expats living and working in UAE.