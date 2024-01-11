India Aims For Global Leadership In Quality Products, 'Zero Defect, Zero Effect' Takes Center Stage

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 11 (KNN)

Union Minister Piyush Goyal highlighted the government's focus on Quality Control Orders (QCOs), and the 'Zero Defect, Zero Effect' motto, transforming the perception of 'Made in India' on a global scale.

India is on a determined mission to establish itself as a world leader in delivering high-quality products adhering to the most stringent global standards, reported TOI.

The supply of quality products at competitive rates is a cornerstone of the broader agenda to propel India into the ranks of developed nations by 2047.

The government is taking concrete steps to ensure that 'Made in India' becomes synonymous with quality, capturing the admiration of both Indian and foreign consumers alike.



The emphasis on a balanced market, considering the interests of producers and consumers, is evident in the strategic focus on Quality Control Orders (QCOs).



These orders mandate that specific products adhere to the prescribed norms of the Bureau of Indian Standards, instilling confidence in consumers regarding the reliability, safety, and high quality of the products.

To meet the evolving demands of consumers in both domestic and international markets, finding a delicate equilibrium between product quality, price, and innovation becomes crucial.



This holistic approach is seen as imperative to cater to the expectations of an increasingly discerning customer base.

The government's strategic focus extends beyond the domestic market, aiming to develop a robust quality ecosystem that ensures the production and promotion of safe, reliable, and superior-quality goods.



Simultaneously, there is a concerted effort to boost the export of Indian products on the global stage.

The transformative impact of Quality Control Orders (QCOs) is striking. Before May 2014, a mere 14 QCOs covering 106 products were in place.



However, the government's commitment to quality is evident in the expansion of this list to 148 QCOs, now encompassing 653 products, including household items like ACs, toys, and footwear. This expansion has significantly accelerated the 'Make in India for the World' mission.

Quality Control Orders have emerged as a driving force behind the 'Make in India for the World' initiative, resulting in the export of various quality-controlled products surpassing their import levels.



Products such as cast-iron items, solar DC cables, door fittings, ceiling fans, helmets, smart meters, hinges, air coolers, and air filters are now exported at higher rates than they are imported.



Notably, around 25 QCOs apply to products where exports exceed imports, showcasing the success of this quality-centric strategy.

(KNN Bureau)